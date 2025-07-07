Reviewing AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VS MEDIA and AMEN Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VS MEDIA $8.25 million 1.04 -$7.29 million N/A N/A AMEN Properties $4.08 million 6.72 $2.14 million N/A N/A

AMEN Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VS MEDIA.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VS MEDIA and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A AMEN Properties 47.46% 29.68% 24.53%

Summary

AMEN Properties beats VS MEDIA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

