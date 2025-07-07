Comparing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NVIDIA and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 4 34 3 2.93 THK 0 0 0 1 4.00

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $176.47, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than THK.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

NVIDIA has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NVIDIA pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THK pays out 239.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NVIDIA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 51.69% 105.09% 72.19% THK 2.48% 2.34% 1.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and THK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $148.52 billion 26.00 $72.88 billion $3.10 51.05 THK $2.33 billion 1.46 $68.90 million $0.23 56.87

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than THK. NVIDIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVIDIA beats THK on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications. The Compute & Networking segment comprises Data Center computing platforms and end-to-end networking platforms, including Quantum for InfiniBand and Spectrum for Ethernet; NVIDIA DRIVE automated-driving platform and automotive development agreements; Jetson robotics and other embedded platforms; NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software; and DGX Cloud software and services. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive markets. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, independent software vendors, cloud service providers, consumer internet companies, add-in board manufacturers, distributors, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

