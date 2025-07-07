Spirits Capital (SSCC) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A Spirits Capital Competitors 4.89% 7.40% 4.06%

Volatility and Risk

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Capital N/A -$5.59 million -31.71 Spirits Capital Competitors $9.52 billion $869.15 million 22.53

This table compares Spirits Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spirits Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spirits Capital competitors beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

