Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 7th (AMAT, APGE, APP, CORZ, CVNA, JSPR, KALV, LGIH, MFA, MNY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 7th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $300.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA). Jones Trading issued a hold rating on the stock.

Greenridge Global began coverage on shares of MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $228.00 price target on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

