Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $17,226.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,624.14. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. 1,061,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,348. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.41. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,587 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $56,984,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $43,705,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after buying an additional 840,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $31,960,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

