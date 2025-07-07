Insurance Stocks To Watch Today – July 7th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of companies that underwrite and sell insurance products—such as life, health, property and casualty policies—to individuals and businesses. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurers’ combined revenue streams from underwriting profits and investment income generated by the premiums they collect. Performance of insurance stocks often reflects interest-rate movements, claims experience and regulatory changes, and they are commonly valued for their dividend yields and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $21.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.94. 129,693,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,039,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.93 and a 200 day moving average of $324.35. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.75. 8,975,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,732. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.02. The company has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.84. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Recommended Stories