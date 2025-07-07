Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 31% – Time to Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 31% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,189,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 181,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.23.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

