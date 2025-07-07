Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 31% – Time to Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 31% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,189,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 181,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.23.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.