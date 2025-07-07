Contrasting Onity Group (ONIT) and Its Peers

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Onity Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 2.62% 22.67% 0.70% Onity Group Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onity Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $976.00 million $33.90 million 13.26 Onity Group Competitors $18.20 billion $1.82 billion -66.95

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Onity Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

70.2% of Onity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Onity Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Onity Group Competitors 154 679 985 15 2.47

Onity Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Onity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onity Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Onity Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onity Group beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

