ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 751037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 654.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 226,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

