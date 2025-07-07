Critical Survey: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ThredUp has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Swatch Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $266.79 million 3.35 -$76.99 million ($0.58) -13.03 Swatch Group $7.65 billion 2.48 $219.26 million N/A N/A

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -22.41% -77.03% -26.15% Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Swatch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Swatch Group 4 0 0 0 1.00

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.10%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Summary

ThredUp beats Swatch Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials, watch hands, bracelets, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

