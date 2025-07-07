Uranium Royalty (UROY) and The Competition Critical Review

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Uranium Royalty to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Royalty N/A -0.22% -0.21% Uranium Royalty Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Volatility and Risk

Uranium Royalty has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Royalty’s rivals have a beta of -71.88, indicating that their average share price is 7,288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.2% of Uranium Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Uranium Royalty and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Royalty $23.14 million $7.24 million N/A Uranium Royalty Competitors $4.28 billion $332.42 million 8.82

Uranium Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uranium Royalty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Royalty 0 1 2 1 3.00 Uranium Royalty Competitors 255 976 1631 53 2.51

Uranium Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Uranium Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Uranium Royalty is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Uranium Royalty beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona. Uranium Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

