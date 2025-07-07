Comparing GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) & UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and UTG”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $798.89 million 0.18 -$2.93 million ($1.20) -5.03 UTG $84.91 million 1.38 $49.30 million $16.74 2.23

Profitability

UTG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GoHealth and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth 0.23% -7.10% -1.92% UTG 58.70% 25.96% 11.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GoHealth and UTG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 UTG 0 0 0 0 0.00

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.01%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than UTG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UTG shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG beats GoHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

