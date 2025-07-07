Insider Selling: Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,368.70. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adherex Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

Adherex Technologies Stock Performance

Adherex Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.47. 72,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Adherex Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Adherex Technologies

Adherex Technologies ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adherex Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adherex Technologies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adherex Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adherex Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adherex Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Adherex Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FENC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Adherex Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adherex Technologies

About Adherex Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adherex Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adherex Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.