James Joseph Sells 5,000 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) Director James Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,756.30. This trade represents a 24.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stratus Properties Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.72%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
