James Joseph Sells 5,000 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) Director James Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,756.30. This trade represents a 24.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 30,116.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

