Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $45,620.56 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $45,620.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,652.56. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arteris Price Performance

AIP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,363. The stock has a market cap of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 11,823.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arteris by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

