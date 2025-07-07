MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 3,747 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total value of $772,069.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,177,423.35. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MDB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,278. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average of $215.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after buying an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $128,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MDB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

