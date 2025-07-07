Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 7,094 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $391,659.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,120.33. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37.

On Monday, June 30th, Steven Conine sold 21,963 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $1,142,295.63.

On Friday, June 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $2,953,038.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $89,862.46.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Steven Conine sold 4,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $195,023.32.

On Monday, May 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $392,115.96.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.10. 5,232,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $58.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 88,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

