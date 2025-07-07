Chrysty Esperanza Sells 406 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $28,119.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,662.46. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chrysty Esperanza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,009 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $169,677.51.

On Monday, May 12th, Chrysty Esperanza sold 7,500 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00.

Block Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XYZ stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,539,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Block to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Block from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYZ

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.