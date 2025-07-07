Insider Selling: Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 8,617 Shares of Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,323.15. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INCY traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.27. 1,688,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Incyte by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

