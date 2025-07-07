Randall Hobbs Sells 846 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randall Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $115,000.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $253.50. 514,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,391. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.47. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $253.89.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 684.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

