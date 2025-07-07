Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Nicholas Daffan Sells 5,419 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,821,985.18. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.4%

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.17. The stock had a trading volume of 984,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after acquiring an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

