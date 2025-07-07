Head to Head Contrast: Polaris (NYSE:PII) versus Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) and Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polaris and Cenntro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.18 billion 0.36 $110.80 million $0.72 63.65 Cenntro $31.30 million 0.69 -$44.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Polaris and Cenntro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 1 12 1 0 2.00 Cenntro 0 0 0 0 0.00

Polaris currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Polaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Cenntro.

Volatility & Risk

Polaris has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Cenntro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 0.58% 9.26% 2.16% Cenntro -132.82% -35.99% -21.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Polaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Cenntro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Polaris beats Cenntro on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

