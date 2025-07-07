Ceconomy (MTTRY) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ceconomy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ceconomy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy’s competitors have a beta of -0.51, indicating that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy 0.54% 31.28% 1.60% Ceconomy Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ceconomy Competitors 117 910 998 28 2.46

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ceconomy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Ceconomy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceconomy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ceconomy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $24.34 billion $82.44 million 17.17 Ceconomy Competitors $2.80 billion $103.51 million 3.43

Ceconomy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Ceconomy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceconomy beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

