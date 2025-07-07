Analyzing Paul Mueller (MUEL) and Its Peers

Dividends

Paul Mueller pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Paul Mueller pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paul Mueller and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $248.59 million $29.67 million 11.15 Paul Mueller Competitors $4.73 billion $501.64 million 19.14

Paul Mueller’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller. Paul Mueller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller’s rivals have a beta of 11.39, indicating that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paul Mueller and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller 11.73% 40.85% 19.88% Paul Mueller Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Summary

Paul Mueller rivals beat Paul Mueller on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment sells food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment; and biopharmaceutical and pure water equipment, as well as stainless steel, alloy processing, storage tanks, and heat transfer products. The Field Fabrication segment sells large, field-fabricated tanks and vessels, such as stainless steel storage tanks for sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment offers delivery of products to customers; backhauls of materials and components; and contract carriage for third parties. It serves its products in various industries, including animal health, beverage, brewing, chemical, dairy farm, dairy processing, food, heat transfer, HVAC, industrial construction, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceutical, pure water, tank fabrication, and wine. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

