Reviewing Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Best Buy has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Dividends

Best Buy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Best Buy pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taitron Components pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Best Buy has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Taitron Components is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Best Buy 2.13% 46.40% 8.86% Taitron Components 1.50% 0.38% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Best Buy and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Best Buy and Taitron Components, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Best Buy 1 10 9 0 2.40 Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 0.00

Best Buy currently has a consensus price target of $86.11, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Best Buy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Best Buy is more favorable than Taitron Components.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Best Buy and Taitron Components”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Best Buy $41.53 billion 0.36 $927.00 million $4.09 17.26 Taitron Components $4.14 million 3.29 $900,000.00 $0.23 9.83

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components. Taitron Components is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Best Buy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Best Buy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Best Buy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Best Buy beats Taitron Components on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions. The company's stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, vacuums, and personal care; entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, and toys, as well as hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products; and other products, such as baby, food and beverage, luggage, outdoor living, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides delivery, installation, memberships, repair, set-up, technical support, health-related, and warranty-related services. The company offers its products through stores and websites under the Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Health, Buy Mobile, CST, Current Health, Geek Squad, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, Home, TechLiquidators, and Yardbird brands, as well as domain names comprising bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, yardbird.com, and bestbuy.ca. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.