Best Transportation Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, Carnival, BigBear.ai, Caterpillar, and American Airlines Group are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares in companies whose primary business is moving people or goods, such as airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms and logistics providers. Because the volume of freight and passenger traffic tends to rise and fall with overall economic activity, these stocks are often viewed as a barometer of the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.67. 29,716,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,181,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $477.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.84. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,395,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,666,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,324,432. Carnival has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $30.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 154,235,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,264,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.54. 2,930,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,444. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,305,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

