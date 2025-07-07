Top Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AbbVie, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Merck & Co., Inc., and PepsiCo are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that return a portion of their earnings directly to shareholders in the form of regular cash payments, known as dividends. These companies are typically well-established and generate consistent profits, making them attractive to investors seeking steady income in addition to potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 233,993,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,764,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.44. 10,133,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.68. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $331.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.56. 87,360,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,501,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.13. 15,305,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,770,020. The stock has a market cap of $478.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,308. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,703,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,802. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $134.45. 7,749,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,062,722. The firm has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

