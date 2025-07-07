Top Battery Technology Stocks To Research – July 7th

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture or supply batteries and related materials—ranging from lithium-ion cells for electric vehicles to solid-state and other advanced energy storage solutions. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to the rapidly growing market for efficient, scalable energy storage driven by electrification of transport, grid modernization and the shift toward renewables. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

NASDAQ:MULN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. 300,428,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105,446.17. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $143,400,000.00.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $431.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.37.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ:ABAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,435. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of PLG remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 788,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.71. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. 64,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,982. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

