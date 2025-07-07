T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $228.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.98.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.63. 2,957,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,916. The firm has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day moving average is $243.47. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,105,266,654.36. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

