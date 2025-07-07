Contrasting Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirits Capital and Ambev”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Capital N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -31.71 Ambev $16.59 billion 2.28 $2.68 billion $0.16 15.00

Analyst Recommendations

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spirits Capital and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirits Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ambev 1 4 0 0 1.80

Ambev has a consensus price target of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Ambev’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than Spirits Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Capital and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A Ambev 15.76% 14.74% 9.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambev beats Spirits Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Ambev

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Pepsi Black, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike’s brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

