Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $64.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of JSPR stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,616. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 755.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 620,592 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 714,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 231,358 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

