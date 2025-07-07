China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT) & Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Head to Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and China BAK Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A China BAK Battery 0.25% 0.30% 0.13%

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China BAK Battery has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of China BAK Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of China BAK Battery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million 1.15 $6.15 million $5.88 10.42 China BAK Battery $176.62 million 0.59 $11.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and China BAK Battery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China BAK Battery has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

China BAK Battery beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

About China BAK Battery

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.