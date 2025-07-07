Analyzing Hillman Solutions (HLMN) and Its Peers

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hillman Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hillman Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.47 billion $17.25 million 82.11 Hillman Solutions Competitors $6.82 billion $567.85 million 23.87

Hillman Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions. Hillman Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions 1.24% 8.73% 4.36% Hillman Solutions Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillman Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hillman Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hillman Solutions Competitors 243 1411 2273 111 2.56

Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.85%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hillman Solutions peers beat Hillman Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

