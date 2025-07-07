Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 34.3% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) was up 34.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 519,972,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 79,685,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 34.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 million, a PE ratio of -896.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

