Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Risk & Volatility

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million N/A 1.48 Hugoton Royalty Trust Competitors $82.64 million $18.27 million 29.29

Hugoton Royalty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust Competitors 57.69% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Summary

Hugoton Royalty Trust competitors beat Hugoton Royalty Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

