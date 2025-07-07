KNOT Offshore Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.99. 104,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,351. The firm has a market cap of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.74 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of KNOT Offshore Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNOT Offshore Partners

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.