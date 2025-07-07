Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Issues Earnings Results

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 184.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.