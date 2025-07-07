EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Financial Comparison

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 21.13% 6.30% 2.65% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EPR Properties pays out 217.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 3 3 1 2.50 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EPR Properties and Curbline Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $56.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Curbline Properties has a consensus price target of $25.68, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Curbline Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Curbline Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $698.07 million 6.41 $146.07 million $1.63 36.09 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 19.49 $10.26 million N/A N/A

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Curbline Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

