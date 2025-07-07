Critical Review: H.I.S. (HISJF) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares H.I.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.I.S. N/A N/A N/A H.I.S. Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H.I.S. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H.I.S. $1.81 billion N/A 21.46 H.I.S. Competitors $3.98 billion $328.73 million 32.62

H.I.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than H.I.S.. H.I.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

H.I.S. has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H.I.S.’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H.I.S. rivals beat H.I.S. on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya. In addition, the company offers advertising services; and domestic and overseas travel insurance products. Further, it operates Hapi-robo st, a robot; offers various types of construction works; provides hotel amenities, guest room facilities, and furniture and electronic appliances for offices and houses; sets and manages events; coordinates with Japan medical tourism; and offers direct sales support services. Additionally, the company provides a range of diploma and certificate programs in business, international trade, hospitality, information technology, and health care; and communication equipment and services. Furthermore, it operates Smrt English, an English learning platform; and GREEN OCEAN, a job placement agency that focus on agriculture and accommodation business. The company was formerly known as International Tours Co., Ltd. and changed its name to H.I.S. Co., Ltd. in 1990. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

