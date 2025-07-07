Reviewing Veren (NYSE:VRN) & SandRidge Energy (OTCMKTS:SDOCQ)

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (OTCMKTS:SDOCQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veren and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veren 0 0 2 1 3.33 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Veren presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.76%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veren 26.93% 12.23% 6.80% SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veren and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Veren and SandRidge Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veren $4.41 billion 0.83 $422.48 million $0.32 18.78 SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veren has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veren beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veren

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 3,122 gross producing wells and approximately 1,364,000 gross total acres under lease. The Company’s primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent area of Oklahoma and Kansas and the Niobrara Shale in the Colorado Rockies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in approximately 1,185,000 gross leasehold acres located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s interests in the Mid-Continent included 1,972 gross producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 1,087,000 gross acres under lease and 1,471 gross producing wells in the Mississippian formation. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Rockies properties consisted of approximately 140,000 gross acres and 25 gross producing wells.

