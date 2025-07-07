Head-To-Head Survey: Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) vs. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Epsilon Energy pays out 119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Occidental Petroleum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $31.52 million 5.03 $1.93 million $0.21 34.29 Occidental Petroleum $26.88 billion 1.59 $3.06 billion $2.46 17.63

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Epsilon Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 Occidental Petroleum 2 14 5 0 2.14

Epsilon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 11.18% 5.97% 4.82% Occidental Petroleum 11.20% 16.60% 5.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Epsilon Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

