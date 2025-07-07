Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/5/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2025 – Carvana had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/2/2025 – Carvana was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $305.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/21/2025 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/10/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Carvana was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $357.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,661. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.49. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $359.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total transaction of $19,746,817.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,591,914.41. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $16,751,421.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,616.37. This trade represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,329,861 shares of company stock valued at $426,983,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

