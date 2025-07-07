Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 820,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 184,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kincora Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.