Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 550081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 9.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £85.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.35.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported GBX 1.85 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lords Group Trading plc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheena Mackay purchased 64,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £20,055.45 ($27,386.93). 63.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

