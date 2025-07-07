Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 1,061,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,416,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VOYG
Voyager Technologies Price Performance
About Voyager Technologies
We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Technologies
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From the “Big Beautiful Bill”
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Could Dutch Bros Dethrone Starbucks? Why Investors Are Perking Up
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.