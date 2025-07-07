Head-To-Head Contrast: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) & Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tronox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Methanex has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Methanex pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Methanex pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Methanex has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Tronox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Methanex and Tronox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 0 3 4 1 2.75 Tronox 1 2 5 0 2.50

Methanex currently has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.37%. Tronox has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.52%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Methanex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Methanex and Tronox”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $3.72 billion 0.70 $163.99 million $2.98 11.38 Tronox $3.07 billion 0.27 -$48.00 million ($0.95) -5.52

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Methanex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 6.00% 12.45% 4.53% Tronox -4.94% -1.57% -0.48%

Summary

Methanex beats Tronox on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company’s products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

