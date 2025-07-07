China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

China Coal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.50. China Coal Energy shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

China Coal Energy Stock Up 4.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.20.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.