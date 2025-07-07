Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 11677927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.