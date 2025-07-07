Contrasting Techprecision (TPCS) and Its Competitors

Profitability
This table compares Techprecision and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Techprecision
|-24.07%
|-97.70%
|-23.19%
|Techprecision Competitors
|-10.55%
|-7.24%
|2.12%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Techprecision and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Techprecision
|$31.59 million
|-$7.04 million
|-4.11
|Techprecision Competitors
|$2.04 billion
|$107.10 million
|11.78
Techprecision’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Techprecision. Techprecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Insider and Institutional Ownership
15.5% of Techprecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Techprecision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Techprecision rivals beat Techprecision on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Techprecision Company Profile
TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.
