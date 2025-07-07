Financial Survey: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) versus Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 0.25% 1.17% 0.30% Hamilton Insurance Group 13.28% 12.41% 3.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SelectQuote and Hamilton Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 2 1 1 2.75 Hamilton Insurance Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SelectQuote currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.56%. Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Hamilton Insurance Group.

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and Hamilton Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.32 billion 0.31 -$34.12 million ($0.11) -21.64 Hamilton Insurance Group $2.33 billion 0.92 $400.43 million $3.03 6.99

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than SelectQuote. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Insurance Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats SelectQuote on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

